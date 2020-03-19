James Clay Sistrunk Sr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Clay Sistrunk Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Clay Sistrunk Sr., 59, of 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Cheraw.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sistrunk, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News