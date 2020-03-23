James Clay Sistrunk Sr. -- Orangeburg
James Clay Sistrunk Sr. -- Orangeburg

James Clay Sistrunk Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Clay Sistrunk, 59, of 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park, Orangeburg. The Rev. Velma M. Hayward is the eulogist and the Rev. Thurman Williams is presiding.

Mr. Sistrunk passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Cheraw.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

