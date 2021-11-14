 Skip to main content
James Clay Jones -- St. Matthews
James Clay Jones -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. James Clay Jones, 61, of St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.

Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

