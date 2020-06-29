James Clark Mitchell Jr. -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James Clark (Fat Baby) Mitchell Jr., age 67, of St. Matthews. Clark was born in Macon, Georgia, on May 3, 1953, to Margie Dean Jones Mitchell and James Clark Mitchell Sr.

Clark grew up in Bamberg and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School where he was a three-sport athlete, as well as a member of the marching and concert bands. Clark worked as an upholsterer in Bamberg, but his real passion was music. He was a member of several local bands - White Cap Band, Revolver, The Sands, and others where he was a gifted vocalist and bass player. Clark's other passions were fishing, gardening, and cooking.

Clark is survived by three sons, Jamey Mitchell (Stephanie) of Bamberg, Cole Mitchell of St. Matthews, Kyle Mitchell (Jenna) of Ehrhardt; one sister, Liann Mitchell of Charleston; one brother, Jonathan Mitchell (Debbie) of Bamberg; two grandsons, Cade Mitchell and Canyon Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved friend, Karen Moody, of St. Matthews; and his many friends, fans and bandmates. Clark was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Spigner Mitchell, as well as his parents and grandparents.