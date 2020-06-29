James Clark Mitchell Jr. -- St. Matthews
James Clark Mitchell Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James Clark (Fat Baby) Mitchell Jr., age 67, of St. Matthews. Clark was born in Macon, Georgia, on May 3, 1953, to Margie Dean Jones Mitchell and James Clark Mitchell Sr.

Clark grew up in Bamberg and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School where he was a three-sport athlete, as well as a member of the marching and concert bands. Clark worked as an upholsterer in Bamberg, but his real passion was music. He was a member of several local bands - White Cap Band, Revolver, The Sands, and others where he was a gifted vocalist and bass player. Clark's other passions were fishing, gardening, and cooking.

Clark is survived by three sons, Jamey Mitchell (Stephanie) of Bamberg, Cole Mitchell of St. Matthews, Kyle Mitchell (Jenna) of Ehrhardt; one sister, Liann Mitchell of Charleston; one brother, Jonathan Mitchell (Debbie) of Bamberg; two grandsons, Cade Mitchell and Canyon Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved friend, Karen Moody, of St. Matthews; and his many friends, fans and bandmates. Clark was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Spigner Mitchell, as well as his parents and grandparents.

Those who loved Clark knew that he was a simple man who didn't care about formality or frills. Therefore, there will be no formal funeral service. Clark's bandmates held a celebration of his life for those who wished to honor him at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt on Saturday, June 27th.

Arrangements for his cremation are being made by the J.P. Holley Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association.

