James Clark Mitchell Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James Clark (Fat Baby) Mitchell Jr., age 67, of St. Matthews. Clark was born in Macon, Georgia, on May 3, 1953, to Margie Dean Jones Mitchell and James Clark Mitchell Sr.
Clark grew up in Bamberg and graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School where he was a three-sport athlete, as well as a member of the marching and concert bands. Clark worked as an upholsterer in Bamberg, but his real passion was music. He was a member of several local bands - White Cap Band, Revolver, The Sands, and others where he was a gifted vocalist and bass player. Clark's other passions were fishing, gardening, and cooking.
Clark is survived by three sons, Jamey Mitchell (Stephanie) of Bamberg, Cole Mitchell of St. Matthews, Kyle Mitchell (Jenna) of Ehrhardt; one sister, Liann Mitchell of Charleston; one brother, Jonathan Mitchell (Debbie) of Bamberg; two grandsons, Cade Mitchell and Canyon Mitchell; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved friend, Karen Moody, of St. Matthews; and his many friends, fans and bandmates. Clark was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Spigner Mitchell, as well as his parents and grandparents.
Those who loved Clark knew that he was a simple man who didn't care about formality or frills. Therefore, there will be no formal funeral service. Clark's bandmates held a celebration of his life for those who wished to honor him at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt on Saturday, June 27th.
Arrangements for his cremation are being made by the J.P. Holley Funeral Home in St. Matthews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.