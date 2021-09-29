James Clarence 'JC' Jennings -- Cope

COPE -- James Clarence “JC” Jennings, 44, of Cope, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks are required.

“JC” was born on July 22, 1977, in Bamberg, the son of William “Jimmy” Jennings and Betty Jackson Jennings. He was a member of the APA and shot pool on the Diamond Cutters and the Pool Hall Junkies teams. “JC” enjoyed drawing and was an amazing artist.

Survivors include his parents, William “Jimmy” and Betty Jennings; sister, Katie Croft (Joey); brother, Barry Jennings (Celeste); nephews, Mark Barnes (Christy), Joey Croft Jr.; niece, Makayla Jennings; great-niece, AnneMarie Barnes, also lovingly called “Chicken Foot” by “JC”; special cousins, Teresa Foxworth (Tina), April Legree (William), Janice Ulmer (Ronnie); special friends, D.J. Kopp, Phillip Crosby, Bryan Barry and Anthony Vaughan.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

