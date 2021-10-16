 Skip to main content
James Carson Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James Carson Jr., 63, of 157 Beef Jerkey Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Pastor Bernard Phelps is officiating.

Mr. Carson passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his cousin, Patsy Baxter, at 803-747-5095 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

