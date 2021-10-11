 Skip to main content
James Carson -- Orangeburg
James Carson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Carson, 63, of 157 Beef Jerky Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his cousin, Patsy Baxter, at (803) 747-5095 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

