James Carlyle Williams Jr.

SENECA -- James C. Williams, Jr., 78, of Seneca, died Friday, May 6, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. Jimmy will long be remembered for his devotion to his Christian faith, family, Clemson University and commitment to justice and the rule of law.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church of Seneca, 504 South Oak St., on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.

The family will receive friends at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road in Orangeburg on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Willow Swamp Baptist Church in Norway, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Willow Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Hunt Bookhart, Martin Williams, Michael Borgstedt, Kenton Watt, Bill Watt, and Carlyle Watt.

Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Williams' former law clerks.

The family requests those who can, honor Jimmy by wearing Clemson orange ties to celebrate his life.

Jimmy was born on Dec. 20, 1943, in Norway, the son of the late James Carlyle Williams Sr. and the late Lois Eleanor Martin Williams.

He is survived by his sisters, Sandra Kaye Borgstedt and Eleanor Faye Miller (David); brothers, Bragg Martin Williams Sr. (Salley) and Todd Funchess Williams (Angie); nieces, Sandra Elise Borgstedt and Laura Williams Broussard (Keagan); nephews, the late William Burden Bookhart III, James Hunt Bookhart, Bragg Martin Williams Jr. (Crystal), Michael Carlyle Borgstedt, Colson James Williams, John Kevin Borgstedt (Audrey), Laurence Bryson Borgstedt (Jane), and Clark Layton Borgstedt (Paula); very special friends, Larry Kenton Watt Sr. and his wife, Bruton, and their sons (Jimmy's godsons), Larry Kenton Watt Jr. (Alexa), William Ballard Watt (Deborah), James Carlyle Watt (Theresa), 19 great nieces and nephews as well as many beloved cousins and friends.

A graduate of the public schools of Norway, he received his B.S. degree from Clemson University in 1965. After a few years of farming, Jimmy decided to pursue a career in law. He graduated at the top of his class and received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina in 1979. While at both Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, Judge Williams earned many top honors and awards and was a member of many distinguished groups, with the Tiger Brotherhood being one of his most cherished. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Jimmy was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. He was deeply moved by the honor.

Jimmy practiced law with the firms: Marshall, Nicholson and Williams; Nicholson and Williams; and Williams and Houser until he was selected by the Circuit Solicitor to serve as the Chief Deputy Solicitor for First Judicial Circuit of South Carolina. He served as a top prosecutor for over six years until he was elected by the State Legislature to serve as a Resident Circuit Court Judge for the First Judicial Circuit of South Carolina. Judge Williams presided over cases in 40 of South Carolina's 46 counties. Judge Williams retired from the court in late 2010 to start a successful business, Palmetto Custom Metal in Seneca.

In addition to his storied farming and legal careers, Jimmy served for 23 years as either mayor or council member for the Town of Norway. As a life-long Baptist, he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon at Norway Baptist Church (Norway), Denmark First Baptist Church (Denmark), and Trinity Baptist Church (Seneca).

Memorials may be made to the William B Bookhart Jr. Student Services Center at Clemson University, P O Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889 or Our Daily Rest, 525 East Main St., Seneca, SC 29678.

