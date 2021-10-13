James Carl Mitchell Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- James Carl Mitchell Sr., 63, of Cordova, passed away Oct. 11, 2021. He was married for 41 years to the late Cindy Mitchell.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

James was born in Orangeburg to the late James Walter Mitchell and the late Estelle Davis Mitchell. He was also lucky enough to have in-laws, Edwin and Virginia Rummel, that he called Mom and Dad. James was a self-taught mechanic and was owner and operator of Mitchell's Towing Service. He enjoyed his own sense of humor and had a nickname for everyone he knew.