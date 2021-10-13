James Carl Mitchell Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- James Carl Mitchell Sr., 63, of Cordova, passed away Oct. 11, 2021. He was married for 41 years to the late Cindy Mitchell.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
James was born in Orangeburg to the late James Walter Mitchell and the late Estelle Davis Mitchell. He was also lucky enough to have in-laws, Edwin and Virginia Rummel, that he called Mom and Dad. James was a self-taught mechanic and was owner and operator of Mitchell's Towing Service. He enjoyed his own sense of humor and had a nickname for everyone he knew.
Survivors include his three daughters, Ginny Mitchell (Mike Grant) of Bamberg, Carla Amaker of Orangeburg and Barbara Brant (Shawn) of Cordova; a son, James Carl Mitchell Jr. (Angel Walling) of Cordova; seven sisters, Doris Mitchell, Jill Whooten (Ben), Lisa Dyches (Bull), Sandy Dyches (Cliff), Pat Thompson (Steve), Brenda Davis and Brenda Ferguson; 15 grandchildren, Austin (Bianca), Selina (Tanner), Brendon, Mikayla, Samantha, Ethen (Liyah), Brianna, Haylie, Dominique, Chase, Roxanne, James Carl III, Katie, Erin and Emma; five great-grandchildren, Connor, Peyton, Tyrek, Logan and E'moura; his faithful companions, Shera, Cobi and Coco; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.