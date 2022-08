Mr. James Cann Jr., 56, of Bamberg, passed away Aug. 20, 2022.

His funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Missionary Church in Bamberg. Burial will be held in Log Branch Cemetery in Bamberg.

Visitation will take place at the Carroll Mortuary Bamberg chapel from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Due to COVID protocol, we ask for everyone to wear masks during all services.

Services are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.