James Calloway Jr. -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for James Calloway Jr., 74, of 204 Dukes St., will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cedar Grove AME Church, Belleville Road. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Cope. The Rev. Michael D. Buckson, pastor, will be officiating.

Mr. Calloway will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

He passed away Jan. 23 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital after a brief illness.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask. You may also call the funeral home.

