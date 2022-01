COLUMBIA -- James Calloway Jr., 74, formerly of 204 Dukes St. Rowesville, passed away Jan. 23, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland after a brief lillness

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines including wearing mask. You may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.