 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James C. Rhodes -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James C. Rhodes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James C. Rhodes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James C. Rhodes, 66, of 961 Freeland St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Rhodes passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, only family may visit the residence of his sister, Janette Jackson, 1177 Berkeley Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. daily. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News