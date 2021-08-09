James C. Rhodes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James C. Rhodes, 66, of 961 Freeland St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Rhodes passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, only family may visit the residence of his sister, Janette Jackson, 1177 Berkeley Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. daily. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

