James C. Rhodes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James C. Rhodes, 66, of 961 Freeland St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, only family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. daily. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

