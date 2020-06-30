James C. Kees -- Santee

SANTEE -- James C. Kees, 90, of Santee, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Services will be held at a time to be announced in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
James was born in Harlan, Indiana, to Mary Lindemuth Kees and Charley Kees. He graduated from Harlan High School and was a partner on the family farm. He played professional softball and pitched in the World Softball Tournament on six different occasions. His hobbies were sports orientated, he loved to follow the Indiana Hoosiers and to travel. James married Jeannine Kees in 1976, and they were a team as business partners, travel companions, sports enthusiasts and best friends. He was an owner in Century 21 Associated Brokers and JCK Realty, specializing in farm and land real estate. He also worked in development, 1031 exchanges and commercial fields. His accomplishments included enlarging the footprint at RMC, acquiring land for the Countyity Industrial Park, being the real estate partner for the development of The Village Medical Park on St. Matthews Road and constructing over 130 apartments. His goal was always, "How can the real estate accomplish the goal of the buyer or seller?"
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Vicki Stump, Diane (Roger) Delagrange, Marcia (Mike) Hammond and Karen (Brent) Wells, and a son, Brad (Jackie) Kees, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a stepson, Cary Owens of Chicago; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials to ASPCA, attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929; to For the Love of a Paw at www.fortheloveofapaw.org; or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
