James 'Bull' Jenkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- James "Bull" Jenkins, 60, of Graniteville, passed April 30, 2021, after a brief illness at the residence of his sister.

Arrangement will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence of his sister, Lois Wilis, 329 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

