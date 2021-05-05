James 'Bull' Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Bull” Jenkins, 60, of Graniteville, passed Thursday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness at the residence of his sister.

There will be a private family service to be held at a later date.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday May 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence of his sister, Lois Willis, 329 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.