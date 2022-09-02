 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James ‘Bud’ Watson -- Cameron

James ‘Bud’ Watson

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mr. James "Bud" Watson will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Masks are required at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Mr. Watson died Sunday, Aug. 28.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Martha Watson; daughter, Sheila W. Montgomery; a son, Anthony Watson; and a host of grandchildren, sisters and brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

