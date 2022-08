CAMERON -- James "Bud" Watson, 78, of 621 Winding Brook Drive, Cameron, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to express condolences may visit the residence between 4 and 7 p.m.

Masks are to be worn when visiting.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.