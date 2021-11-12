James Bruce Cooke -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- James Bruce Cooke, 84, of Elloree, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham, North Carolina.

The family suggests memorials to a charity of choice. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mr.Cooke was born in Durham on Jan. 10, 1937.

He was the son of the late Edward Newton Cooke and the late Gladys Fowler Cooke. He worked for many years at the telephone company in Durham, and also in digging water wells in Durham and in Elloree. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Gail McHaney Cooke. They were married for 65 years. He is also survived by two sons, Anthony Cooke (Kim) and Jeffrey Clark Cooke; a granddaughter, Amanda Cooke; two grandsons, James Cooke (Coran) and Steven Cooke; also two great-grandchildren.

The family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. They request condolences by mail. Their mailing address is 692 Tee Vee Road, elloree, SC 29047.

Friends may call at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree from 11 a.m. until noon, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.