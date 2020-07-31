James Brown Jr. -- Moncks Corner

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MONCKS CORNER -- Graveside services for James Brown Jr., 45, of Moncks Corner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgeville, with Minister Stacey Parson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Stevens Funeral Home. Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.