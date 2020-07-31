You have permission to edit this article.
James Brown Jr. -- Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER -- Graveside services for James Brown Jr., 45, of Moncks Corner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgeville, with Minister Stacey Parson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Stevens Funeral Home. Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

