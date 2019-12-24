James Brown

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for James Anthony Brown, 73, of Springfield, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Reverends Adam Hensley and Timmy Barr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from one-thirty p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be sent in James' memory to the Pleasant Hill Building Fund or the Cemetery Fund, 150 Hi-Cotton Lane, Springfield, SC 29146.
James passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Born in Springfield, he was a son of the late Kirby Brown and Margaret Dyches Brown. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was a 1964 graduate of Springfield High School. James worked with his brothers, Charles Ray and Tony, all of his life on their family farm, Kirby Brown & Son's Farms. He was a master mechanic, ensuring that all of the equipment on the farm ran smoothly, he was a perfectionist in his work. James was a wonderful conversationalist who had many, many friends and enjoyed talking and making new friends at The Pig. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting with his friends, Bo Peep and Mr. George during their daily happy hour. James was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and was a US Army Veteran who served two years active duty and completed basic training at Fort Jackson. He was in the National Guard for four years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years Linda Alane Keitt Brown; his daughter Shuri Nichole Brown; two brothers Charles Ray (Rita) Brown and Tony (Barbara) Brown all of Springfield; two grandchildren Shane and Spencer Wilson; nieces and nephews Rod (Stephanie) Brown, Teresa Brown, Pam (Alan) Glover, Chip (Jeanie) Brown and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Anthony Shane Brown.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
