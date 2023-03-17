ORANGEBURG—Funeral services for Mr. James Brown, 64, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Hayes T. Gainey officiating. Interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Mr. Brown passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at MUSC, Charleston.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

