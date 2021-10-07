 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Boyd Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Boyd Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Boyd Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Boyd Jr., 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Wallis C. Baxter III is officiating.

Mr. Boyd passed away, Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News