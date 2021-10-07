James Boyd Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Boyd Jr., 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Wallis C. Baxter III is officiating.

Mr. Boyd passed away, Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

