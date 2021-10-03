 Skip to main content
James Boyd Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Boyd Jr., 96, of Orangeburg, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

