James Bovian -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Bovian, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at TRMC.

Drive-thru viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Bub Cemetery Hudson Road, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

