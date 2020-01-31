BOWMAN – Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Bookard, , of 204 Cedarwood Court Bowman, SC 29018, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Bowman, with the Rev. Arthur Goforth II, pastor, officiating.
The casket will be placed in church at noon.
He died Saturday, Jan. 25, at tRMC following an extended illness.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Lillie Sowell, 1514 Heron St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.
