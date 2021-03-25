 Skip to main content
James Bonaparte -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- James Bonaparte of St. Matthews died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Veterans Victory House, Walterboro.

Funeral plans will be given by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

