James Berry Sr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside service for Mr. James Berry Sr., 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. James F. Ray Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Berry passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Lexington Medical Center.

Public viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

