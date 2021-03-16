James Arthur Whetstone Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. James Arthur Whetstone Jr., 80, of 3040 Belleville Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions while in attendance at the service. A mask must be worn.
He passed away March 11.
Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.
There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Deloris Whetstone at 803-531-1437 or 803-662-2114.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.