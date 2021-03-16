James Arthur Whetstone Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. James Arthur Whetstone Jr., 80, of 3040 Belleville Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions while in attendance at the service. A mask must be worn.

He passed away March 11.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.

There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Deloris Whetstone at 803-531-1437 or 803-662-2114.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

