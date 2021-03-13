 Skip to main content
James Arthur Whetstone -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Arthur Whetstone, 80, of 3040 Belleville Road, passed Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID 19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends are invited to call at the residence of his wife, Deloris Whetstone at 803-531-1437 or 803-662-2114. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

