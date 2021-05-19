James Arnold Hickson -- Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- James Arnold Hickson (affectionately called “Arnold” by family and friends) transitioned on May 13, 2021.

He was educated in the public school system in his hometown in Aiken. After graduating from Schofield High School, he attended South Carolina State University (SCSU), where he was a standout defensive basketball player. He received his bachelor of science in May 1967. His advocacy for civil rights and social justice, combined with his love of sports, led him to accepting the head coach position of the only all Black high school in Walterboro.

In February 1968, after the Orangeburg Massacre, South Carolina's governor hired Black agents for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). James was the second black agent appointed to join SLED, thus paving the way for African American law enforcement in South Carolina. James recognized the necessity for higher education in African Americans. His affinity for education grew earning him a master of science from SCSU in 1972.