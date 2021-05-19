James Arnold Hickson -- Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- James Arnold Hickson (affectionately called “Arnold” by family and friends) transitioned on May 13, 2021.
He was educated in the public school system in his hometown in Aiken. After graduating from Schofield High School, he attended South Carolina State University (SCSU), where he was a standout defensive basketball player. He received his bachelor of science in May 1967. His advocacy for civil rights and social justice, combined with his love of sports, led him to accepting the head coach position of the only all Black high school in Walterboro.
In February 1968, after the Orangeburg Massacre, South Carolina's governor hired Black agents for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). James was the second black agent appointed to join SLED, thus paving the way for African American law enforcement in South Carolina. James recognized the necessity for higher education in African Americans. His affinity for education grew earning him a master of science from SCSU in 1972.
James served SLED for 7 years until relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1975. After relocating to Nashville, he met Susan Lynn Osborne. They married on July 1, 1981. The commitment to his community and public service led him to join the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), where he served in many facets. He was an instructor for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Metro Police Academy, Vice and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. He matriculated through the ranks to the title of lieutenant of the Intelligence Division. He retired from MNPD in 2010 after 33 years of dedicated service.
He continued his passion educating at Tennessee State University. He was an adjunct instructor teaching karate, swimming and racquetball courses.
He is survived by wife, Susan Hickson; children, Dexter (Sherrena) Hickson Lee of Frisco, Texas, Kenny (Saida Binhazim) Hickson, Regina Hickson; brother, Dr. Sherman R. (Dr. Eavon) Hickson, Sr. of Aiken; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at noon Friday, May 21, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1109 32nd Ave. N.., Nashville.
The final tribute is by Highland Hills Funeral Home & Crematory (615-650-5555).
