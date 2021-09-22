James Alvin ‘Jim’ Rozier Sr. -- Hampton

HAMPTON -- Mr. James Alvin "Jim" Rozier Sr., 67, of Brookwood Drive near Hampton, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Rozier was born May 23, 1954, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Alvin Wilcox Rozier Jr. and Sarah Jones Rozier. He worked in rigging, where he was a crane supervisor at Savannah River Plant, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church and attended Varnville First Baptist Church. He was a Mason and a member of Blackville Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Marie Moseley Rozier of Hampton; daughters Cindi R. Williams and husband Wayne of Orangeburg, Heather Rozier of Cordova, Courtney Ginn of Hampton and Lindsey Ginn of Hampton; son Jayme Rozier and wife Deirdre of Kathleen, Georgia; brother Todd Rozier of Denver; grandchildren Dreyton Rozier (Savannah Shuler), Kaitlyn Williams, Trey Williams, Zak Rozier, Chloe Rozier, Rex Rozier, Emma Ginn and Harlen Rozier; and a great-grandchild Raeliegh Rozier. Mr. Rozier was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and John Rozier.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Varnville First Baptist Church Family Life Center, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tommy Kelly, with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery with Masonic rites.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, located at 300 Mulberry St. W in Hampton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.