James Allen Moorer -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- James Allen Moorer, 70, of Orangeburg, formerly of Branchville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

