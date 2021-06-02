 Skip to main content
James Allen Davis -- Orangeburg
James Allen Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for James Allen Davis of 615 Rosewood Drive will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Victory Hill Church of God, 127 Southwest Circle, Cordova, with Pastor Andrew Baxley officiating.

