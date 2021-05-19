James Allen Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Allen Davis of 615 Rosewood DRive passed away Wednesday, May 21, at 2:09 p.m.

He was born to Rosa Marie Davis and James Parker Davis on July 30, 1971. James was a father of four children: a son, Chris Davis, and three daughters, Joni, Kaleigh and Jordan Davis; and a brother of three sisters, Janice M. Kemp, Wanda G. Cherry and Brenda Davis.

He was an old-fashioned man who was firm on his beliefs and never let his opinion go unheard. He enjoyed watching horror films, riding motorcycles, playing pool, shooting guns and spending time with his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Allen on June 5 at Victory Hill Church of God, 127 Southwest Circle, Cordova, with Pastor Andrew Baxley officiating.