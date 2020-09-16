James Alfred Rump -- St. Matthews

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. James Alfred Rump will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews, with the Rev. John Bland officiating. There will be a limited number of attendees. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. All COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at the viewing and funeral services to include masks and social distancing.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.