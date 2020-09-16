 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Alfred Rump -- St. Matthews
0 comments

James Alfred Rump -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. James Alfred Rump will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews, with the Rev. John Bland officiating. There will be a limited number of attendees. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. All COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at the viewing and funeral services to include masks and social distancing.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News