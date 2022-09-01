James ‘Ace' Moses Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James "Ace" Moses Jr., 86, of 719 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept.6. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mr. Moses passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

