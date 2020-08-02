James Abraham Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Abraham Jr., 69, of 4 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that precautions be followed and do not visit the residence.

