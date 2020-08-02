You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Abraham Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Abraham Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Abraham Jr., 69, of 4 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that precautions be followed and do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Abraham, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News