James Abraham Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Abraham Jr., 69, of 4 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the VA Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that precautions be followed and do not visit the residence.
