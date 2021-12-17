 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James A. Shuler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
James A. Shuler

ORANGEBURG -- James A. Shuler, 74, of 2185 Wilkerson Drive, died Dec. 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The viewing will be held fron 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 12-16-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News