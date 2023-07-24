ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James A. Moore, 79, of 2104 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Derrick Cattenhead and Rev. Eddie C. Williams are officiating.

Mr. Moore will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Moore passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at MUSC- Orangeburg Hospital.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Clara A. Moore, 2104 Brentwood Drive, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

