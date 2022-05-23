Jamel Lamar Walker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jamel Lamar Walker, 24, of 433 Treadwell St., passed Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Christian Community Centre, 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg,.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to contact Lorenzo Walker at 803.347.8019 to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.