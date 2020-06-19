Jamel 'Ban Man' Ellison -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jamel Antwan "Ban Man" Ellison, 31, of 1396 Hill Dr., passed Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, with the Rev. Hayes T. Gainey, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Creston.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Kimberly Ellison, 98 Oak View Road, Cameron, and at the funeral home.

The public is reminded to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

