Jamel Antwan ‘Ban Man’ Ellison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jamel Antwan “Ban Man” Ellison, 31, of 1396 Hill Drive, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Al Jenkins Funeral of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Kimberly Ellison, 98 Oak View Road
Cameron, and the funeral home.
Public is reminded to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jamel Ellison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
