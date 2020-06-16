Jamel Antwan ‘Ban Man’ Ellison -- Orangeburg
Jamel Antwan 'Ban Man' Ellison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jamel Antwan “Ban Man” Ellison, 31, of 1396 Hill Drive, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Al Jenkins Funeral of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Kimberly Ellison, 98 Oak View Road

Cameron, and the funeral home.

Public is reminded to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

