Jamarious Dontae Loynes -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Jamarious Dontae Loynes, 27, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family will receive friends at 384 Cutoff Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

