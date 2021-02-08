 Skip to main content
Jamaica Levet Thomas -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Jamaica Levet Thomas, 35, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Apostle Dr. Raymond Gathers is officiating.

Ms. Thomas passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence.

There will be no public visitation.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

