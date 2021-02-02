Jamaica Levet Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Jamaica Levet Thomas, 35, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, friends may call her mother, Ms. Alice Thomas, at 803-290-0931.

