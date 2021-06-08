Jake Wilson Dempsey Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Jake Wilson Dempsey Sr., 88, of Holly Hill, beloved companion of Pat Brown, passed away on June 7, 2021, at Roper Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Road Summerville, SC 29483.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org or First Baptist Church of Holly Hill, 8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

Jake was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Bamberg County, son of the late Heyward C. Sr. and Thelma Hiott Dempsey. He managed the W. Ashley NAPA Auto Parts Store for 20 years. He retired after 19 years from Alcoa. He enjoyed gardening, painting and woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had been a mason since 1961 with the Eatawin 95 lodge. Jake was a member of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill. He always had sand in his shoes and enjoyed shagging on the beach.