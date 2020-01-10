BAMBERG – Funeral services for Jake “Sonny” Gordon Jr., 75, of 765 Crouch Circle, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, Bamberg; the casket will be placed in the church at 2 p.m. The burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church
Mr. Gordon died Saturday, Jan 4, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Friends may call at the residence or at The House of God In Christ Inc. fellowship hall, 142 McMillan St., Bamberg, after the burial.
