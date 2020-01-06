{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Jake “ Sonny “ Gordon Jr., 75, of 765 Crouch Circle, Bamberg Saturday, died Jan. 4, 2020, at the Bamberg Barnwell Medical Center.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence.

